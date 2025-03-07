Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Martha Stewart for Netflix show

Meghan Markle released many of the recipes that she showed on her show, With Love, Meghan.

However, one meal that she has not revealed to people is her family “favourite” that she made in the first episode of the series, a one-pot pasta dish.

The spaghetti in question is made with kale, arugula, lemon, garlic, tomatoes and parmesan cheese, topped off with chilli flakes and basil.

Speaking of the dish, Meghan said, "When I make this, I make this for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox.”

While fans will now be able to recreate many of the Duchess’ recipes such as her honey lemon layer cake with raspberry or the truffle popcorn, she seemed to skip releasing the recipe for the spaghetti.

However, many fans on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to point out that the pasta Meghan was making was in fact quite similar to Martha Stewart’s one-pan pasta.

One fan wrote, "But this one pan pasta dish with kale is a Martha Stewart concoction," and a second similarly remarking: "That is Martha Stewart's recipe... and it is delicious."

While another penned, "I literally made the one pot pasta she made off Pinterest in 2012."

Stewart’s recipe that has onions and red pepper flakes, was recently updated as well and as of February 2025, the description of it reads, "The original and best."