 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her real name

Millie Bobby Brown discussed the origin of her stage name

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her real name
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her real name

Millie Bobby Brown just disclosed her real name.

The 21-year-old actress, not only renowned for her acting prowess but also for her unique name just discussed a rather well-kept secret.

Sharing the Buzzfeed platform with her Electric State co-star, Chris Pratt, Millie explained that Bobby is not her real middle name.

"My middle name is Bonnie," she revealed.

Chris was left rather stunned at the fact that the Enola Holmes star stated and insisted she explain how Bobby became a part of her stage name.

However, the reason is not as dramatic as one might imagine as Millie revealed that the name was "just for shits and giggles."

The Stranger Things actress recently changed her name once more after she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, adding her husband’s last name to her maiden name, following their intimate ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy.

Jake and Millie first started dating each other in 2021 after connecting through friends on Instagram, with the actress then announcing their engagement in April 2023.

Uploading a monochromatic picture of the two embracing each other, she captioned the post, "I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all," referencing Taylor Swift’s song, Lover.

King Charles' refusal to write letter could have forced abdication
King Charles' refusal to write letter could have forced abdication
Ben Affleck regrets letting go of Jennifer Garner: Source
Ben Affleck regrets letting go of Jennifer Garner: Source
Justin Bieber's loved ones fear singer has 'serious health issue'
Justin Bieber's loved ones fear singer has 'serious health issue'
'The White Lotus' star unveils a scary snake bite ordeal from the set
'The White Lotus' star unveils a scary snake bite ordeal from the set
Robert Irwin makes desperate efforts to save Australia Zoo amid Tropical Cyclone
Robert Irwin makes desperate efforts to save Australia Zoo amid Tropical Cyclone
Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Martha Stewart for Netflix show
Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Martha Stewart for Netflix show
King Charles faces leadership test after Canadian politician calls for action
King Charles faces leadership test after Canadian politician calls for action
King Charles could become 'grandfather to the world' amid global tensions
King Charles could become 'grandfather to the world' amid global tensions