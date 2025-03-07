Millie Bobby Brown reveals her real name

Millie Bobby Brown just disclosed her real name.

The 21-year-old actress, not only renowned for her acting prowess but also for her unique name just discussed a rather well-kept secret.

Sharing the Buzzfeed platform with her Electric State co-star, Chris Pratt, Millie explained that Bobby is not her real middle name.

"My middle name is Bonnie," she revealed.

Chris was left rather stunned at the fact that the Enola Holmes star stated and insisted she explain how Bobby became a part of her stage name.

However, the reason is not as dramatic as one might imagine as Millie revealed that the name was "just for shits and giggles."

The Stranger Things actress recently changed her name once more after she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, adding her husband’s last name to her maiden name, following their intimate ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy.

Jake and Millie first started dating each other in 2021 after connecting through friends on Instagram, with the actress then announcing their engagement in April 2023.

Uploading a monochromatic picture of the two embracing each other, she captioned the post, "I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all," referencing Taylor Swift’s song, Lover.