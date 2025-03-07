'The Wood' star Taye Diggs feels THIS from his teenage son: 'It's so crazy'

Taye Diggs has admitted that despite his fame, he sometimes feels nervous asking his teenage son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, to spend time with him.

On the Wednesday, March 5th episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the 54-year-old actor talked about his 15-year-old son Walker with host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Regina Hall.

Diggs told them he sometimes feels "scared" to ask his son to spend time with him, saying, "Sometimes, and it's so crazy because I find myself kind of scared of him.”

"So, there will be moments when I'm like, 'After practice, if you want to hang out and watch movies, you can, but if you don't, that's fine,'" The Best Man star added.

Notably, this is not the first time he has talked about this, as in November 2024, Diggs shared with PEOPLE that he takes a "tentative" approach when asking his son to hang out.

At that time, he quipped, "I try not to show him how excited I am just when he says three words to me, but it can be difficult.”

"It's very humbling because I feel like a 12-year-old girl that's out with a senior boy. Anything I say could ruin the date. I'm so tentative,” Diggs laughingly remarked.

"It's a trip. I'm an adult and I'm hanging on every word of this 15-year-old. It's fun. It's really, really fun and eye-opening," the All American star admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Taye Diggs shares his son Walker with his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.