Jennifer Lopez left shocked by ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's photos

Jennifer Lopez was taken aback by new photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez was taken aback by the “flirty” behavior of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Recently, Ben and Garner ignited rumors of a rekindled romance when they were photographed getting cozy, with the Gone Girl star even placing his hand on the 13 Going on 30 star’s waist.

“J. Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” the insider said of the photos from the ex-couple’s son Samuel’s 13th birthday party on Sunday, March 2.

“When J. Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J. Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John [Miller],” the mole explained to Radar Online.

“But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on,” the tipster added.

“J. Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John,” the tipster clarified, adding, “But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005 and separated in 2015. They share three children: 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina “Fin” and Samuel, 13.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and the Deep Water star rekindled their romance in 2021, got married in 2022 and divorced in 2024.