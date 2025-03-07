Meghan Markle promises more 'fun' in 'With Love, Meghan' season 2

Meghan Markle has surprised fans with the announcement on season 2 of her latest Netflix show.

On Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex officially announced the second season of With Love, Meghan.

Sharing the first teaser of the lifestyle series on Friday, Meghan wrote, "Oh, how I love ASMR!" referring to the clip which starts with ASMR of tea being poured.

Meghan added, "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix," the Duchess of Sussex concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the announcement comes just a few days after the premiere of Season 1 on Netflix.

Moreover, taking to Instagram Stories, Meghan shared a clip of herself with a cap that featured a text “Lettuce romaine calm.”

Meghan announced in the caption, “Lettuce romaine calm...or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan' is coming!”

In the Netflix series, Meghan Markle shares personal insights on cooking, gardening, and other creative activities, embracing a relaxed and playful approach.

Season 1 of With Love, Meghan has received mixed reviewes from the viewers.