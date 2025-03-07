'House Of The Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy makes surprising claim about cast

'House Of The Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy recently reunited with co-stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke

House Of The Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has shared insight into the cast’s real-life dynamic, making a surprise claim.

Emma reunited with co-stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke and the show’s bosses on Thursday night for an exclusive FYC event at the Saban Media Center

“It's been a minute since we all gathered,” host Josh Horowitz said. “This is like a glorified excuse to reunite, right?”

“How active has the WhatsApp group been in the last year and a half, two years?”

“Dormant,” quipped Emma, adding, “No, no no!”

Meanwhile, Olivia, who plays Queen Alicent, shared her thoughts on her and Emma’s character Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

“In terms of our relationship, it's been gorgeous to play with intricacies, and just how layered, hard and sticky the relationship is now, especially in season two,” she reflected.

“But also the deep relief and comfort they still find in each other. It's beautiful writing and it's so gorgeous to play that,” she remarked.

Matt also discussed his character Daemon Targaryen’s hallucinations from season 2, saying, “Trying to reroute his descent and his spiral into the chaos, dreamland and places. Somewhere that felt [like it] made sense to me.”

House of The Dragon season 3 is set to begin filming in March.