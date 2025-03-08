Photo: Real reason why Britney Spears kids ghosted her for years

Britney Spears reportedly sees a bright future with her boys.

Nonetheless, a new report of RadarOnline.com shed light on what kept the mother apart from her boys for so long.

"It's well known that the boys are grossed out by her tacky social media stunts,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to add, “And they made that very clear in the past.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "It was the main reason why they ghosted her so long."

This report comes after Britney’s much-awaited reunion with son Jayden, who is an aspiring music producer, per Daily Mail.

Reportedly, he initiated contact with Spears by addressing his desire to reunite and comment on apparent personal growth.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent reunion came after years of Kevin Federline receiving substantial child support payments, totaling nearly $5 million over 17 years, as per the outlet.

The former pair are the parents to sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.