Jessica Simpson seemingly shades ex-husband in new song

Jessica Simpson's new song may be a diss track about her estranged husband Eric Johnson.

The singer dropped her new single Leave on Friday off her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon Part 1—marking two months since the pair announced separation.

By the looks of the lyrics, the singer and actress hints at another woman in a relationship.

“What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely,” she sings.

The lyrics continue, “Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?”

Simpson then sings that she wants her partner to leave as she’d “rather die than let you be inside me with her on your mind.”

“I am stronger on my own/So hold on, I’m letting you go,” she sings.

Simpson, 44, and the retired footballer, 45, share three children—daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

Last month, the singer said the exes were looking to continue co-parenting their kids together while living separately.

Simpson started work on her new EP in Nashville in the fall of 2023, set to release fully on March 21. Her last album was released 15 years ago.