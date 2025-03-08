Nicky Hilton shares the key to her lasting 10-year marriage with James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton shares insight into her 10 successful years of marriage to James Rothschild.

In a recent chat on the Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff podcast on Thursday, March 6, the fashion mogul revealed the secret to her marriage with the businessman is "core friendship."

During the interview, the host asked Hilton what is keeping her and Rothschild "successfully together" after almost a decade of marriage.

“I think having a core friendship. We laugh together. We are very similar. We have a lot of the same interests We love each other,” Hilton responded

She went on to gush over Rothschild, “I can't imagine my life without him. He's such an incredible father. And I feel like that makes me fall in love with him more and more.”

“Not everyone is a great parent. To have that incredible partner and be such a good dad is amazing,” the mom of three added.

It is pertinent to mention that Hilton and Rothschild, who reportedly met in 2011 at a wedding, tied the knot in July 2015.

The couple welcomed three children together, Lily-Grace, 8, Teddy, 7, and Chasen, 3.