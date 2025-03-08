Ex FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how Diddy is like in prison

Sean Diddy Combs has earned a good reputation among his inmates at a Brooklyn detention center.

Convicted crypto-fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried recently spoke of his time there as he serves 25 years in prison.

The ex-FTX founder began by noting a "weird environment" when asked if he made any friends in jail.

Bankman-Fried then admitted to having Combs' support there, saying "he's been kind" under a roof that houses "a lot of alleged ex-gangsters."

"Obviously I've only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison," Bankman-Fried told Tucker Carlson, adding that "he's been kind to people in the unit. He's been kind to me."

"It's a position no one wants to be in," he said in the interview, adding, "it's kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general."

"And what we see are just the people that are around us on the inside rather than we are on the outside," he added.

For those unversed, Bankman-Fried was convicted in 2023 of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering for defrauding customers only a year after he founded crypto exchange FTX and became a billionaire by 30.

Meanwhile, Combs is awaiting his May 5 trial over federal charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering. The disgraced rapper is also facing several civil lawsuits, alleging sexual assault.