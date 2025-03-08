Meryl Streep, Martin Short romance 'more serious' than couple lets on

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been surrounded by romance rumors for months now

Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short are gradually making their romance public, and source claim the duo are way more serious than it seems.

For months now, Streep and Short have been rumored to be dating. However, according to a source, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars are now ready to make things public.

The duo put on a loving display of hand-holding at SNL's 50th anniversary bash at Radio City Music Hall last month.

An insider told Radar Online: "They were touching, dancing and totally wrapped up in each other. Meryl was beaming, and Marty looked like the happiest guy in the room. They're officially a couple."

The duo, who also star as love interests in the crime comedy show, were friends for years and only recently developed a spark.

A source shared: "They've been best friends for years and never saw each other this way – until now. They were hesitant at first, but once they took the plunge, there was no looking back.”

According tot he source, the couple is a lot more serious than they’re letting on.

"This might sound crazy, but I wouldn't be shocked if an engagement happens soon, they're THAT much in love. It's like a fairy tale," they remarked.

Meryl Streep shares four kids with her ex-husband Don Gummer, while widower Short is dad to three kids from his 30-year marriage to Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010.