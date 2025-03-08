Jeremy Clarkson exposes chilling truth about what happened at his farm

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a shocking encounter with thieves who used a drone to scout his land, forcing him to call the police.

For the unversed, the 64-year-old TV host and journalist bought Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire in 2008, which later became the focus of his Amazon Prime show Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson wrote in The Sun that despite the farm being on TV, it did not stop robbers from targeting it, as they even used drones to scout the area.

The former Top Gear host scribbled, “Two weeks ago, five men in a van came into the farmyard. They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb [Cooper] how many dogs were on the site.”

He added, “I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned. More worryingly, on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house and the farmyard.”

Notably, police had told Clarkson to make sure his security systems were "up to scratch,” but he said he already had the perfect way to keep robbers away—guinea fowl.

In the same article, The Grand Tour star revealed that his daughter and her husband gave him 12 guinea fowl for Christmas.

It was their way of getting back at him for buying loud toys for his granddaughter.

Clarson noted that birds are so loud that they can scare off any thief and he compared their noise to "NASA testing their 37 million horsepower space shuttle engines."

When asked if his security was good enough, he said, "Oh, trust me on this. They are.”

“Anyone who tries to burgle us is going to have their eardrums turned into a blood-speckled gooey mush,” Jeremy Clarson stated.