Amazon eyes big changes in Bond franchise

Since taking charge of the Bond franchise, Amazon bosses are reportedly set to do what was previously denied: a female 007 spinoff show.



Reports previously indicated a clash of ideas between the Broccoli family—the longtime owners of the spy franchise—and the tech giant’s creative heads.

The Broccolis had been pushing back a range of spinoff ideas from the streamer, including a prequel about MI6 secretary Miss Moneypenny and CIA operative Felix Leiter.

“The streamer approached the Broccolis with pitches for a TV series based on Moneypenny, the MI6 secretary who’s been batting eyes at Bond since Sean Connery’s days, as well as a show about Bond CIA buddy Felix Leiter, and maybe even something involving a female 007," the insiders told THR.

However, after last week's announcement, they no longer had creative control, and the company also previously acquired MGM, Bond’s longtime home.

This left Amazon in control of how they wanted to plot the future of the iconic spy franchise despite the Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as the co-owners.

The decision has sparked fear among 007 fans that the studio might follow the Marvel model and produce a string of TV series.

The Sun reported that such a move might dent the brand and, as fans pointed out, may spark a downfall similar to what Star Wars perceivably faced after Disney bought Lucasfilm.

It is also reported that The Moneypenny Diaries, featuring Florence Pugh as Miss Moneypenny, could be Amazon's first spin-off.