Meghan Markle honours late dog in Netflix series: 'He's my shadow'

Meghan Markle's late rescue beagle, Guy, made a special appearance in her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

This comes just months after the Duchess of Sussex announced Guy's death on Instagram, writing, "He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Now, in episode five of With Love, Meghan, Guy made an appearance resting beside Meghan.

Meghan said, "Guy’s always there — he’s my shadow. He’s been there with me in Toronto, in the U.K., back in Canada and California."

"Guy has a lot of stories to tell," the Duchess of Sussex added.

Moreover, the show's final episode of the Netflix series included a tribute to Guy. "In loving memory of Guy," it read.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle adopted Guy in 2015 while filming for Suits in Canada, a year before meeting Prince Harry. In her Netflix series, the Duchess has discussed her love for animals.

She jokingly revealed that her bacon brings her husband, Prince Harry, and their three dogs running to the kitchen.