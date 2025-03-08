Adele, fiancé Rich Paul's major problem that could 'implode' soon revealed

Adele and fiancé Rich Paul reportedly have a major issue to resolve in their relationship

Adele and fiancé Rich Paul have a big problem that will “implode” if not dealt with soon.

Adele wants her beau, Rich, to spend more time with her in England, but the sports agent can’t settle in the U.K. or spend more time there due to the nature of his work.

A source told Radar Online: "Adele's said her heart belongs in the U.K. She's a Brit deep down and misses her friends and family there. Ideally, it would be great to spend six months in England and six months in the States, but that's not compatible with Rich's work."

The tipster went on: "He's one of the most powerful sports agents in the world and needs to be where the action is, and that's L.A., not London. Adele's got to be wringing her hands in frustration. She's a bit of a diva, used to getting her own way.”

"They've been tap-dancing around this problem for a while now. It's going to implode unless Adele decides she wants to commit," declared the mole.

The Someone Like You singer revealed her engagement last August when she told a fan she was getting married.

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021, and the singer began calling him her husband in 2023.