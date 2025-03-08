Prince Andrew relaxes as other royals perform duties

Prince Andrew made a weekly appearance during a ride around the Windsor estate, according to the British media.

According to GB News, the Duke of York was joined by a female groom for his morning ride.

It said the royal appeared deep in conversation as the pair made their way through the grounds of Windsor Castle on horseback.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been involved in several controversies throughout his life.

His friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been widely criticized. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and died by suicide in prison.

Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct, claiming she was trafficked to him by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew has denied these allegations.

In 2019, the younger brother of King Charles gave an interview to BBC Newsnight, which was widely criticized for his handling of the Epstein scandal and the allegations against him.

As a result of the controversy, Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties and was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

In 2022, Prince Andrew reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, which included an undisclosed payment and a statement acknowledging her suffering.