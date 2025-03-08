Keanu Reeves shares his honest take on Alexandra Grant’s creative edge

March 08, 2025
Keanu Reeves recently opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, revealing who holds the creative edge.
Conversing with PEOPLE alongside Gard Hollinger, the 60-year-old actor and musician revealed that Grant is the most creative “for sure” if she is compared with him.
For the unversed, the Matrix actor and the 51-year-old Grant, the visual artist, have known each other since 2011.
That year, they worked on a book together called Ode to Happiness, as Reeves wrote the text while Grant made the drawings.
In 2017, they started a small book company called X Artists Books. The company’s website says it makes “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books.”
It also says, “Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community.”
However, after all the years of collaboration, Reeves and Grant became a couple in 2019.
Notably, in 2023, she told the same outlet that the John Wick star has a “positive impact” on her.
Grant recalled, "I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier.’ That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are. I think the work is happier.”
"He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative; he's so kind. He works so hard,” she noted, speaking highly of Reeves at that time.