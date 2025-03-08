Khloe Kardashian refuses to give up on reclusive brother Rob Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t given up on her reclusive brother Rob Kardashian. The reality star is doing all she can to bring his confidence back and help him step back into the spotlight.

“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob, she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be,” an insider told Radar Online.

“It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life, and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that,” shared the tipster.

Rob has been keeping out of the public eye ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2021. His reluctance to make public appearances comes after he was bullied online for years over his weight.

“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” the source further noted of the Good American founder.

“You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit,” they concluded of Khloe and Rob Kardashian.