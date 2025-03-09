 
Geo News

Don Johnson remembers Bruce Willis friendship

Don Johnson also recalls how he advocated for Bruce Willis to land a role in 'Miami Vice'

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Don Johnson remembers Bruce Willis friendship
Don Johnson remembers Bruce Willis friendship

Don Johnson and Bruce Willis have been friends for a long time, as the former shed light on his bond with him.

In a chat with ET, he said, “We're best of friends, and he's having a little bit of a struggle right now. I will take this moment to send him love.”

Johnson also recalled arguing for the Die Hard star to get a role in his 1984 series Miami Vice.

"It was his first episodic TV before Moonlighting," the 75-year-old recalled. "And I knew him from New York, and I'd hang out with him, and he was funny."

"So I called our casting director on Miami Vice and I said, 'You know, there's a guy over there and I think he's a struggling actor, and you should bring him in and read him because he's really funny and I think he'd be good,'" he remembered.

“She brought him in and she read him and she cast him for the wife-beater,” Don concluded, adding the casting director brought Bruce for an audition. “My instincts were pretty good."

Tom Cruise hated Brad Pitt's youthful 'Super Bowl' looks: Report
Tom Cruise hated Brad Pitt's youthful 'Super Bowl' looks: Report
Simone Ashley shares rare stance about rom coms: 'Never say never'
Simone Ashley shares rare stance about rom coms: 'Never say never'
Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'making mistakes' in the past
Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'making mistakes' in the past
Patina Miller breaks silence on Raq's abortion in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'
Patina Miller breaks silence on Raq's abortion in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star teases new details about season 4
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star teases new details about season 4
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doesn't regret his brutal dig at King Charles
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doesn't regret his brutal dig at King Charles
Keanu Reeves shares his honest take on Alexandra Grant's creative edge
Keanu Reeves shares his honest take on Alexandra Grant's creative edge
Savannah Chrisley slams hurtful comments regarding Chloe
Savannah Chrisley slams hurtful comments regarding Chloe