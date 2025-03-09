Don Johnson remembers Bruce Willis friendship

Don Johnson and Bruce Willis have been friends for a long time, as the former shed light on his bond with him.



In a chat with ET, he said, “We're best of friends, and he's having a little bit of a struggle right now. I will take this moment to send him love.”

Johnson also recalled arguing for the Die Hard star to get a role in his 1984 series Miami Vice.

"It was his first episodic TV before Moonlighting," the 75-year-old recalled. "And I knew him from New York, and I'd hang out with him, and he was funny."

"So I called our casting director on Miami Vice and I said, 'You know, there's a guy over there and I think he's a struggling actor, and you should bring him in and read him because he's really funny and I think he'd be good,'" he remembered.

“She brought him in and she read him and she cast him for the wife-beater,” Don concluded, adding the casting director brought Bruce for an audition. “My instincts were pretty good."