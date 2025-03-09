Meghan Markle called out for not ‘chewing up' guests like staff

Meghan Markle is called out for being fake throughout her new Netflix series.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is portrayed warm and welcoming towards guests on her cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is called out for mistreating royal staffers back when she was still in UK.

Speaking to The Sun, royal photographer Arthur Edwards told Matt Wilkinson: “She should just stick to acting.”

Speaking about Meghan Markle hosting her former friend Daniel Martin, he adds: “The whole thing was false. The whole thing was a con.

“She was so nice to Daniel, it’s a pity she wasn’t so nice to her own staff when she was at Kensington Palace.”

This comes as an unnamed source told The Sunday Times: "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***.

"It was an incredibly fraught time and I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times,” they further added of Meghan’s time in UK.