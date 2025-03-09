Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco’s birthday with sweet tribute

Selena Gomez just gushed over her fiancé, Benny Blanco, for his 37th birthday.

The 32-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a string of pictures featuring the couple and penned a simple yet heartfelt message to the music producer.

“I'm not sure what I did to deserve you but d**n am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby (red heart emoji),” the Calm Down crooner wrote.

In the images that Selena chose to upload, the sweet couple could be seen sharing an embrace in front of a gorgeous sunset, with Benny planting a kiss on Selena’s forehead.

While another showed the couple, posing at the shore of a beach where wavs crashed not too far behind them, where the Who Says singer flashed a bright smile as her partner wrapped his arms around her.

The lovebirds could also be seen heading towards the 97th Annual Academy Awards in a behind-the-scenes picture that was uploaded by Selena in the carousel.

To the sweet birthday wish, Benny Blanco responded to Selena Gomez, commenting, “i love u wifey.”

Another prominent comment was from Selena’s Emilia Perez co-star, Zoe Saldana, who wished the couple well, writing, “Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco . May the universe continue to bless you both always.”