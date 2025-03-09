 
Geo News

Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco's birthday with sweet tribute

Selena Gomez celebrated her fiancé, Benny Blanco’s birthday

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco’s birthday with sweet tribute
Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco’s birthday with sweet tribute

Selena Gomez just gushed over her fiancé, Benny Blanco, for his 37th birthday.

The 32-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a string of pictures featuring the couple and penned a simple yet heartfelt message to the music producer.

“I'm not sure what I did to deserve you but d**n am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby (red heart emoji),” the Calm Down crooner wrote.

In the images that Selena chose to upload, the sweet couple could be seen sharing an embrace in front of a gorgeous sunset, with Benny planting a kiss on Selena’s forehead.

Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blancos birthday with sweet tribute

While another showed the couple, posing at the shore of a beach where wavs crashed not too far behind them, where the Who Says singer flashed a bright smile as her partner wrapped his arms around her.

The lovebirds could also be seen heading towards the 97th Annual Academy Awards in a behind-the-scenes picture that was uploaded by Selena in the carousel.

Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blancos birthday with sweet tribute

To the sweet birthday wish, Benny Blanco responded to Selena Gomez, commenting, “i love u wifey.”

Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blancos birthday with sweet tribute

Another prominent comment was from Selena’s Emilia Perez co-star, Zoe Saldana, who wished the couple well, writing, “Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco . May the universe continue to bless you both always.”

Meghan Markle called out for not ‘chewing up' guests like staff video
Meghan Markle called out for not ‘chewing up' guests like staff
Meghan Markle spills childhood job she still cherishes video
Meghan Markle spills childhood job she still cherishes
Hailey Bieber 'likes' post trolling husband's ex Selena Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco
Hailey Bieber 'likes' post trolling husband's ex Selena Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco
Vin Diesel calls Michelle Rodriguez his 'ride or die' friend
Vin Diesel calls Michelle Rodriguez his 'ride or die' friend
Meghan Markle hungry for ‘praise' in ‘all about her' Netflix show video
Meghan Markle hungry for ‘praise' in ‘all about her' Netflix show
John Goodman gets hurt while filming with Tom Cruise
John Goodman gets hurt while filming with Tom Cruise
Jon Bon Jovi reveals if a Bon Jovi tour is on the cards
Jon Bon Jovi reveals if a Bon Jovi tour is on the cards
Kanye West like tweets cost Karla Sofía Gascón an Oscar?
Kanye West like tweets cost Karla Sofía Gascón an Oscar?