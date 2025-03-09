 
Chris Pratt gets candid about deal he made with God

Chris Pratt welcomed a premature baby in 2012 with his then-wife Anna Faris

Web Desk
March 09, 2025

Chris Pratt is opening up about tragic times when he desperately turned to God with a deal.

The father-of-four had welcomed a seven-week premature baby in 2012, who weighed only three pounds and ten ounces at birth.

"He had all of these issues going on. I prayed hard to God," the now-father-of-four told Christian Post in a recent interview published March 6.

"I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.'"

Following a monthlong treatment in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Pratt and his then-wife Anna Faris were able to bring home their first child Jack, who recently turned 12 in August.

"He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God,'" the Guardians of the Galaxy actor recalled.

In a separate interview, Pratt opened up about the changes he made after becoming a father.

"I was baptized Catholic. We weren't a big churchgoing family. I had a a few different moments through the course of my life where I really felt called to God and gave my heart to Jesus," he told Fox News March 7, "The most impactful moment was when my son was born."

He continued, "He was born early and had some health scares and in that moment, really made some deals with God. I felt like, 'If you save my son, I will give you everything. I'll give you my life, I'll give you my platform, I won't be ashamed to talk to you, talk about you. And He did save my son and I've been trying to make good on that promise ever since."

Pratt later welcomed daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, and son Ford, 4 months, with his now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Both Pratt and Faris have since used their platforms to raise awareness about the health needs of premature babies.

