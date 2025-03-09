 
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out

Meghan Markle sparks loads of conversation with her ‘one-woman’ promotional’s for ‘With Love, Meghan’

March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle’s one-woman show on With Love, Meghan has become a major talking point for experts and commentators alike.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made comments pertaining to Meghan’s show and noted “there has not been music other big-name support for the show,” other than comments by people like Mindy Kaling or Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos.

In her piece for News.com.au she said, “Instead, Meghan has largely been a one-woman promotional band, and has been playing the drums, the horns and cymbals herself.”

And with that, it’s evident now that “the 43-year-old has had her work cut out for her.”

For those unversed, this comment has been made despite Meghan having pulled “off a big of sleight of hand” with her show.

It is pertinent to mention that only a few days after its release Netflix announced that the show was renewed for a second season, with filming also wrapping up soon.

