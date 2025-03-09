Prince Jackson suits up for rare appearance at 'MJ The Musical' opening

Prince Jackson, the 28-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson, made a rare public appearance at the opening night of MJ The Musical at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre on Saturday.

Dressed in a blue pinstriped suit with a white dress shirt and satin lavender tie, Prince walked the red carpet in style.

According to Daily Mail, he paired his look with black leather shoes and pulled back his long, brunette hair into a ponytail.

Moreover, the screenwriter, sporting a neatly trimmed beard, posed for photos alongside local celebrities.

When asked about his well-being, Prince told The Daily Telegraph, “I’m really great.”

His presence at the event came as a surprise, as he has largely maintained a low profile since his father’s passing in 2009.

Despite his private lifestyle, Prince has continued to honor his father’s legacy.

As per the publication, he has been actively involved in charity work through Heal Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting inner-city youth.

Additionally, he has dabbled in production and PR, maintaining connections within the entertainment industry.

Prince, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University, has expressed aspirations of becoming a filmmaker.

While he previously launched King’s Son Productions and worked on music videos, sources say his focus on Hollywood has waned in recent years, particularly after the 2019 release of Leaving Neverland, which led him to retreat further from the public eye.