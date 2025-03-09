Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking first impression of Luke Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio recently revealed that he was left in awe when he met Luke Perry on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In a new documentary, I Am Luke Perry, the 50-year-old Titanic star talks about meeting Perry while filming Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Calling to mind, DiCaprio shared, "I was immediately struck by his kindness.”

He added, "Having been born and raised in Los Angeles and worked in this industry my entire life, it has, in many ways, greatly shaped who I am."

The Inception actor admitted, "There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible.”

He went in to remember the moment he met the icon, saying, "I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him."

The actor explained, "I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck. But then he and I got to sit down and talk about Los Angeles, the '90s, his life, where his career had gone, where my career had gone, where his life [had gone], my life [had gone]."

"I was so, struck, how do I say this, by the kindness of his character. [He was] just an incredibly generous human being,” DiCaprio noted, singing praises of Perry.

For the uninitiated, the I Am Luke Perry documentary is about The Fifth Element star’s life and career, which was made by his friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley.

The documentary includes memories from Perry’s friends, family, and other stars, chronicling the story of how he grew up in a small town in Ohio, became a big star in the 1990s, and built his career.

It is pertinent to mention that Luke Perry succumbed to a stroke at 52 just four months before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's premiere in July 2019.