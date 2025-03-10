 
Geo News

Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source

Selena Gomez is reportedly planning a backyard wedding with Benny Blanco

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Photo: Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source
Photo: Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ready to walk down the aisle.

A new report of RadarOnline.com revealed that the songbird and the music producer have been planning their wedding for a while.

However, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber is on the fence about who to invite as they will hold a private backyard ceremony.

“Selena has so many friends and loved ones,” a source shared.

They also addressed, “She’s now having a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited!”

Moreover, the insider continued about Selena and Benny’s $35 million Beverly Hills mansion that “Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!”

Meanwhile, the couple is being adored by many of their pals and family. Recently, Scarlett Johansson gushed about the duo’s sweet moments at the Oscars.

"Well, I'm sitting next to Selena and Benny and I have to say...," Scarlet said, gushing, "I'm seeing a lot of very cute, honeymoon-phase cuteness happening."

Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges
Prince Harry engages in charity work as Meghan Markle focuses on Netflix show
Prince Harry engages in charity work as Meghan Markle focuses on Netflix show
Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship video
Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship
Brian Geraghty exposes what really happens when Harrison Ford walks on '1923' set
Brian Geraghty exposes what really happens when Harrison Ford walks on '1923' set
Meghan Markle trying to mend bond with Royal family after years of feud?
Meghan Markle trying to mend bond with Royal family after years of feud?
Amanda Seyfried recounts super embarrassing moment involving Glen Powell
Amanda Seyfried recounts super embarrassing moment involving Glen Powell
Aimee Lou Wood responds to 'The White Lotus' fans' comments on her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood responds to 'The White Lotus' fans' comments on her teeth