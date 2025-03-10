Photo: Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ready to walk down the aisle.

A new report of RadarOnline.com revealed that the songbird and the music producer have been planning their wedding for a while.

However, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber is on the fence about who to invite as they will hold a private backyard ceremony.

“Selena has so many friends and loved ones,” a source shared.

They also addressed, “She’s now having a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited!”

Moreover, the insider continued about Selena and Benny’s $35 million Beverly Hills mansion that “Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!”

Meanwhile, the couple is being adored by many of their pals and family. Recently, Scarlett Johansson gushed about the duo’s sweet moments at the Oscars.

"Well, I'm sitting next to Selena and Benny and I have to say...," Scarlet said, gushing, "I'm seeing a lot of very cute, honeymoon-phase cuteness happening."