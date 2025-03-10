Imagine Dragons song makes it to the moon

A song by Imagine Dragons has successfully landed on the moon.

Space tech company Lonestar announced last month that they were launching a rocket from Kennedy Space Center to land a data center on the Moon.

The company revealed that they would transmit a song to the data center if the mission succeeded.

One of the songs selected for the mission was Imagine Dragons and composer Inon Zur's collaboration Children of the Sky.

The mission launched on February 26 and landed on the moon’s surface on March 6.

Inon Zur announced the success in a social media post, sharing that “The song will now be on the Moon… forever!!"

The mission did face a slight hiccup as the spacecraft’s contact with the home base was temporarily lost during landing, per NME.

It was then discovered that the spacecraft had not landed in the intended spot and two of the radio antennas were not functional.

Additionally, the spacecraft was not generating sufficient power to complete the mission.

The mission came to a close by March 7 as the craft's power was exhausted completely, subsequently failing to broadcast the song back to Earth as planned.

Had the mission been accomplished, Children of the Sky would have been the first-ever song to be broadcast from the moon.