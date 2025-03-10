 
Geo News

Imagine Dragons song makes it to the moon

The project, however, faces some critical error despite success

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Imagine Dragons song makes it to the moon
Imagine Dragons song makes it to the moon

A song by Imagine Dragons has successfully landed on the moon.

Space tech company Lonestar announced last month that they were launching a rocket from Kennedy Space Center to land a data center on the Moon.

The company revealed that they would transmit a song to the data center if the mission succeeded.

One of the songs selected for the mission was Imagine Dragons and composer Inon Zur's collaboration Children of the Sky.

The mission launched on February 26 and landed on the moon’s surface on March 6.

Inon Zur announced the success in a social media post, sharing that “The song will now be on the Moon… forever!!"

The mission did face a slight hiccup as the spacecraft’s contact with the home base was temporarily lost during landing, per NME.

It was then discovered that the spacecraft had not landed in the intended spot and two of the radio antennas were not functional.

Additionally, the spacecraft was not generating sufficient power to complete the mission.

The mission came to a close by March 7 as the craft's power was exhausted completely, subsequently failing to broadcast the song back to Earth as planned.

Had the mission been accomplished, Children of the Sky would have been the first-ever song to be broadcast from the moon.

'Another Simple Favor' director on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick feud rumours
'Another Simple Favor' director on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick feud rumours
Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz: Report
Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz: Report
Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend
Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend
James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly marks his special day
James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly marks his special day
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard advises Luigi Mangione over fan mails
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard advises Luigi Mangione over fan mails
Lady Gaga feels 'lucky' amid painful battle
Lady Gaga feels 'lucky' amid painful battle
'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist
'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist
Kanye West sparks outrage again
Kanye West sparks outrage again