Kate Middleton, Prince William win hearts with major move after heartbreaking loss

Kate Middleton and Prince William received praises over their ongoing support to the family of Liz Hatton, a 17-year-old photographer who died in November.

In a tribute for International Women's Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales featured Liz among eleven inspiring women and highlighted her talent just months after their meeting at Windsor Castle.

Liz's mother, Vicky Robayna, and her eight-year-old brother, Mateo, expressed their gratitude while speaking with GB News.

Vicky noted, “Their kindness has meant the world to us,” while Mateo shared how the royals have helped the family navigate the past months.

"They've reached out a lot to us,” said Mateo. “They reached out to us a lot since we met them, they've helped us do pretty much all of the things we've done since then, we wouldn't have had those last 12 weeks without them."

Vicky added, “They've been really, really kind, and their team are still in touch regularly with us. We went to the Carol Concert in December, just after Liz had died and they've been incredible, really, really incredible."

The grieving mother continued, “We are well aware that without their support during those last 12 weeks of Liz's life, and the media taking up her story in the way that they did, she wouldn't have had anywhere near the incredible amount of opportunities that she had.

“And we're incredibly grateful for that, and we'll always be incredibly grateful for that. It’s so lovely of them to keep remembering her. They've done so much for us as a family already, and to still be thinking of her and remembering her means the world to us all."

Vicky further noted that it was “incredible” that Kate and William paid Lizz a tribute on Women’s Day, adding that she was “absolutely stunned” that “other people are still remembering her, still celebrating her, still talking about her photographs, would have absolutely stunned her.”

“I think it's just because people saw her as like, not like a person of cancer, but like just one of them, as like a photographer,” Liz’s brother added.