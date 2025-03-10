King Charles sends Beyonce a personal message

King Charles sends Beyonce personal message

King Charles praised the talent on 35-time-Grammy winner Beyonce.

During his Apple Music 1 radio special, The King’s Music Room, Charles shared his love for Beyonce’s hit track, Crazy in Love, saying, “I could not resist including her music.”

The British monarch revealed that Beyonce performed Crazy in Love at a Prince’s Trust event in 2003 and praised her exceptional talent.

Charles said, "She performed this song at the then-Prince’s Trust Fashion Rocks concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2003."

"I wanted to include an iconic musical moment from the many events which supported my Trust’s work over the years," he added.

Additionally, he called Beyonce "incomparable” and went on to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy.

"I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy," King Charles said.

For those unaware, Beyonce won the prestigious award last month for her country album Cowboy Carter.

It is worth mentioning that King Charles also paid tribute to other legendary artists, including Diana Ross, Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Nigerian star Davido.