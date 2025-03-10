Tamra Judge drops cryptic message about her 'RHOC' future

Tamra Judge has sparked speculation about her future on The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) after dropping a cryptic message.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 9, the 57-year-old TV personality posted a message, which looked like a “resignation letter” for her time on the Bravo show.

Judge wrote, "It was a long run! When life gives you real problems, this reality s*** doesn't make sense."

"Peace out [Emoji] I'm out," the Vena CBD founder scribbled in the conclusion to her post.

Notably, a source told PEOPLE that Judge is currently filming RHOC on a cast trip to New Orleans with Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, Katie Ginella, and Jennifer Pedranti.

Gretchen Rossi, who left the show in 2013, came back this season as a “friend.”

She and Judge did not get along when they were on the show together and have stayed on bad terms.

For the unversed, the Tamra's OC Wedding star joined RHOC in season three, left in 2020 after season 14, and came back in 2023 for season 17.

It is pertinent to mention that over the years, she has given the show some of its biggest moments, including its first wine toss.

Judge also starred in a three-episode spinoff, Tamra’s OC Wedding, about her June 2013 wedding to Eddie Judge at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.