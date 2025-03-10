Britney Spears claims she is 'tired of making sense of things'

Britney Spears just revealed that her bathroom has burned down.

The 43-year-old Princess of Pop took to her official social media to post a clip of herself dancing in cheetah print bikini.

However, she also revealed that a disaster had ensued earlier in the day when she had left a pie to bake in the oven.

Underneath the video, the Toxic crooner captioned her Instagram upload, "I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — Haven’t danced in a while !!!”

Revealing the calamity, Spears penned, "I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"

This comes after the Oops!... I Did It Again singer was granted control of her multimillion-dollar wealth as well as other aspects of her life.

In November 2021 the conservatorship which was under her immediate family was terminated after 13 years.

Britney Spears has now made a claim that she was “controlled” as well as “abused” during that time period.

"I will show you the pictures that were taken of me during the conservatorship that were all a waste. I was never a star that could speak up in the conservatorship !!! I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100 percent unfair and if I spoke up I was abused and I never did anything wrong !!! (sic)" she wrote.

"I will show you over 40 pictures I did with the conservatorship that are not only embarrassing and demoralizing. It almost feels like bullying from a business that was created by my father so he could have 10 women on his tour bus during my tours. The secret is that I was NEVER a star in the conservatorship. I was ABUSED 100 percent!!! Britey Spears stated in her shocking claim that has now sparked concern for the super star amongst her fanbase.