Jordyn Blum's pals encourage her to leave Dave Grohl amid lovechild scandal

Jordyn Blum hasn't left her husband Dave Grohl after the lovechild scandal

While Jordyn Blum hasn’t left her husband Dave Grohl yet, the loyal wife now finds it hard to “see any good” in him after his lovechild scandal.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed last September that he’d fathered a daughter outside of his marriage to Blum and vowed to earn back his wife's and three daughters' trust.

However, his wife’s pals have advised her to weigh her options and put herself first.

"Jordyn's friends are very protective of her and have not been shy about telling her she'd be smart to take a break from Dave and reevaluate life," an insider told Radar Online.

Another insider says Dave has turned to therapy and shared his passwords with Blum.

"Sure, it's great Dave wants to work on their marriage and is saying all the right things right now, but a lot of people think it's not nearly enough," they said.

"The fear is that once life gets back to normal, he will go right back to his old ways,” the insider added.

"But Jordyn feels a lot of obligation to give him another chance because she doesn't want to break up their family. She's a fierce mom and whatever faults Dave has, he's an impeccable dad," they explained.

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl have been married since August 2, 2003 and share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.