Eminem 'close to meeting' his grandson

Hailie Jade shared the news on Instagram

March 10, 2025

Eminem close to meeting his grandson

Eminem's daughter on Sunday shared an update about the arrival of her first baby.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of her baby bump and wrote, "so close to meeting baby boy."

She is pregnant with her first baby with her husband Evan McClintock after the couple tied the knot in May 2024.

The couple announced the baby news that they are expecting a baby boy back in October.

Scott revealed how she teamed up with her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie to hide her pregnancy while her wedding ceremony with McClintock.

"Whenever people were turned around, [Hailie] would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night," Ednie shared.

