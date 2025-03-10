Meghan Markle father reacts to ‘horrendously boring’ Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle just reacted to With Love, Meghan.

In a conversation with the Mail, he noted, "I haven't seen the show but I've seen a ton of clips and I've read many stories. I might sit down and watch it one day but I'm not sure.

"Cooking show are horrendously boring unless the presenter has a passion for it. You have to be authentic to hold people's attention. When you are stuffing the turkey's a*** it has to look like you're having fun doing it,” he critiqued.

"Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous. Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions,” the father to the Duchess added.

Thomas continued, "I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."

"The best cooks are funny, they mess up, they are human. She just wants to be perfect. It's sad because she's trying so hard to stay in the limelight," he further mentioned of Meghan Markle and what he believed her show tried to portray.