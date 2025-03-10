Martha Stewart spills on working with Jose Andres on 'Yes, Chef'

Martha Stewart recently got candid and opened up about working with José Andrés on Yes, Chef, as the two culinary icons team up for their the new show.

PEOPLE shared a first look at the NBC show Yes, Chef, where 12 chefs compete for a $250,000 prize.

In the picture, Stewart can be seen wearing a gold sequin outfit while standing next to Andrés, looking shocked by what is happening in the competition.

The 83-year-old TV personality articulated her feelings and said that the chefs have "personality problems” but called her time working with Andrés an “interesting adventure.”

Stewart quipped, “I didn't know what it would be like working with him on something like this, but I thought it would be very interesting.”

"And it has turned out to be very interesting, despite the fact that he hears and sees imaginary raccoons everywhere and he has rubber duckies and chickens [that he hides on set]," she added of the 55-year-old chef's' antics.

"He likes to play around, which makes it fairly pleasant, because he could be a stiff and he could be so serious that my day would drag on. Not with José, it's always a lively and interesting adventure. Plus, he has really good things to say on the show,” the Pixels actress noted.

For the unversed, Stewart and Andrés are staying in Toronto while Yes, Chef is being filmed.

Notably, even after long days on set, they spend time together, playing cards, shooting darts, and eating meals together.

It is pertinent to mention that the show, Yes, Chef, will be aired on April 28 on NBC after The Voice.