Amazon Prime Video to stream 'The Apprentice' reality show

President Donald Trump also shares a statement on Amazon streaming 'The Apprentice'

March 11, 2025

Amazon Prime Video is set to stream reality show The Apprentice, hosted by President Donald Trump.

Initially aired in 2004 on NBC, the series had 15 seasons in which over a dozen contestants compete for a one-year $250,000 contract with Trump’s businesses by showcasing their business skills.

Mark Burnett, the British television producer and an aide of Trump, created the show.

"'The Apprentice' is one of the best shows that I ever produced. The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit!" the special envoy to the United Kingdom said in a press release.

According to reports, the streamer planned to release a season each week by April 27.

The reality series played an important role in shaping the current U.S. president’s image in the media.

“I look forward to watching this show myself—such great memories and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!” the 78-year-old said in a statement.

The announcement of the reality series came after the streamer reportedly paid $40 million to license a documentary about Melania Trump.

