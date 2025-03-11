Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hid emotional letters for her kids before 'Rust' trial

Hilaria Baldwin has made an emotional confession about the difficult time during husband Alec Baldwin's Rust trial.

In the recent episode of The Baldwins, their reality series, Hilaria has admitted that she wrote emotional letters to her children before leaving for New Mexico to attend Alec's trial.

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share seven children together. Hilaria revealed that she hid the letters and told a friend where to find them, just in case "something happened" to her and Alec.

She said, "As a parent, you’re like…to keep everybody together and especially going through hard things, you keep them together."

"Even more. Like everybody huddle, everybody under my wings, you know?" Hilaria added. "And I wrote, this is going to sound stupid, I wrote them all little letters, the ones that I left here. And I hid them, and I told my friend where they were if something happened to us."

For those unaware, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic shooting on the set of Rust in 2021. However, the case was dismissed in 2024.