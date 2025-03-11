 
Geo News

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hid emotional letters for her kids before 'Rust' trial

Hilaria Baldwin took heartbreaking step before Alec Baldwin's trial

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Alec Baldwins wife Hilaria hid emotional letters for her kids before Rust trial
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hid emotional letters for her kids before 'Rust' trial

Hilaria Baldwin has made an emotional confession about the difficult time during husband Alec Baldwin's Rust trial.

In the recent episode of The Baldwins, their reality series, Hilaria has admitted that she wrote emotional letters to her children before leaving for New Mexico to attend Alec's trial.

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share seven children together. Hilaria revealed that she hid the letters and told a friend where to find them, just in case "something happened" to her and Alec.

She said, "As a parent, you’re like…to keep everybody together and especially going through hard things, you keep them together."

"Even more. Like everybody huddle, everybody under my wings, you know?" Hilaria added. "And I wrote, this is going to sound stupid, I wrote them all little letters, the ones that I left here. And I hid them, and I told my friend where they were if something happened to us."

For those unaware, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic shooting on the set of Rust in 2021. However, the case was dismissed in 2024.

Amazon Prime Video to stream 'The Apprentice' reality show
Amazon Prime Video to stream 'The Apprentice' reality show
Colin Jost roasted for earning less than wife Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost roasted for earning less than wife Scarlett Johansson
Amber Rose reveals how Kanye West tricked her
Amber Rose reveals how Kanye West tricked her
Gal Gadot breaks long silence over ‘dark' health crisis
Gal Gadot breaks long silence over ‘dark' health crisis
Prince William, Prince Harry 'have to' make up for THIS reason video
Prince William, Prince Harry 'have to' make up for THIS reason
Billy Corgan admits he had ‘given up' on starting a family
Billy Corgan admits he had ‘given up' on starting a family
Ben Affleck takes a playful dig at Tom Cruise with new 'stunt'
Ben Affleck takes a playful dig at Tom Cruise with new 'stunt'
Khloe Kardashian feels pal went ‘behind her back' with spicy secret
Khloe Kardashian feels pal went ‘behind her back' with spicy secret