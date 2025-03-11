Gypsy-Rose Blanchard plans special role for baby Aurora in her wedding

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker plan a special role for their baby girl Aurora in their future wedding.

In a recent chat with E! News, the couple was asked if they will include their newborn daughter in their future wedding.

Responding to the query, the pair said that Aurora, who was born on December 28, will be the "flower girl" on their wedding.

"She'll be our little flower girl," Urker told the outlet.

Then Blanchard chimed in suggesting that she could be "the ring bearer."

But Urker noted that they have not decided when they will say the vows.

"We are moving in that direction," Urker confessed. "We don't have an exact date, but it definitely is at the forefront of our lives. It's something that we all want as a family, and eventually, we'll get there. So just stay tuned for that."

In a previous interview with People, the Life After Lockup star gave insights about their baby daughter, who is almost 2 months old now,

"She just started smiling a little bit here and there," she continued. "She definitely loves to cuddle. She's a cuddle bug."

Moreover, Blanchard shared at the time that the little one resembles her dad more.

"Honestly, I think Ken," she said. "I looked at a picture of Ken when he was a baby, and they look a lot alike."