'Harry Potter' star joins adult site with major twist

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter, announced joining OnlyFans.



But by joining the adult site, which is known for its explicit content, the actress promised she would not post any sexual material.

Instead, the mum-of-four said she would target those who have a hair fetish by sharing her long blonde locks.

“Former Harry Potter actress, writer, doodler and now Only Fans Long Hair Specialist. I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical!” the 37-year-old added.

“Will respond to Dm's. Let's get to know each other!' the actress continued. “If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you. If you want something specific, you can message me and I will be happy to see what we can do. LOVE JESSIE XXX."

In a separate instance, Jessica appeared on the podcast Before We Break Up Again, explaining why she thought she would sign up for Only Fans.

“It's never kind of dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in in the hair thing, and I just thought, **** it, I'm gonna do something that is very niche,” she said. “I know it's niche, but it's been really cool to do. It's been quite liberating.”

"I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me, because I have been this very kind of straight, prim actress for a lot of my career,” the actress continued.

“And this is very much a way of me saying, 'Okay, I'm doing something that is not normal," Jessie concluded. "This is weird and me and a bit kinky, and why not?’”