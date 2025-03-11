Kaley Cuoco reveals her ultimate escape for pure relaxation

Kaley Cuoco has traveled to most stunning locations worldwide, but one destination remains her favorite.

In a recent chat with People, the 39-year-old actress talked about her favorite getaway destination and why it is the best place to visit with family to reset life.

“I think my happy place is Upstate New York,” Cuoco began. “Tom and I have a place there, and it is in the middle of nowhere. It’s so magical. It was the first place I went to visit when I met him, and it became such a special place for us.”

The Big Bang Theory alum and her fiance first met in New York and it holds a special place in her heart.

“Tom’s from New Jersey, and I’ve been going to New York for years,” she noted. “It has a special place in my heart, but meeting Tom there made it even more meaningful.”

As the pair are also parents to a two-year-old daughter, Matilda, they are excited to take her along. “Once she can sit in the car a little longer, we’re going to take her,” Cuoco added. “It’s definitely my happy place.”

Sharing that how traveling and spending quality time with family holds value to her, Cuoco admitted that planning a retreat is a big task. She urged people not to find excuses and execute their long-awaited travel plans

“We keep saying we want to do it, and I know sometimes it’s hard to plan. Even recently, Tom and I were like, ‘We can’t go away for two days.’ Then I thought, ‘No, we’re doing this. We’re booking it. We’re going.’ And it was the best decision we made.”