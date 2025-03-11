 
Meghan Markle warned over ‘mistake' over Sussex name

Meghan Markle realises her Royal credentials after important for her future

Web Desk
March 11, 2025

Meghan Markle knows her debut last name is important for her brand image.

The Duchess of Sussex, who insists people call her Meghan Sussex rather than Meghan Markle, knows her power lies in the last name.

Speaking about Meghan’s latest revelation, PR expert Edward Coram James told the Mirror: "The Sussex title is a valuable asset for Meghan, and she knows it.

"If she dropped it and simply went by 'Meghan Markle,' the impact on her brand would be noticeable. The reality is, Meghan and Harry stepped away from royal duties, yet she continues to use the title because it carries weight.

He continued: "Dropping the Sussex name would be a mistake from a business perspective. It's what makes her memoirs, podcasts, and TV deals more marketable. Hollywood, the media, and the public are fascinated with royalty, and that intrigue is what gives Meghan a platform."

