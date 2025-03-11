Emma Willis opens up about caregiver support post Gene and Betsy's death

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis and founder of Make Time Wellness, is emphasizing the importance of caregiver support in the wake of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Hackman’s passing.

In an Instagram video on Monday, March 10, Heming Willis reflected on the "tragic passing" of Hackman and Betsy, who were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26.

In regards to this, she said, "This is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story. Caregivers need care too. They are vital, and it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

According to Daily Mail, her post came after authorities confirmed that Hackman died due to heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer’s disease. At the same time, Betsy’s cause of death was linked to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Reports suggest Hackman may have been alone with his deceased wife for days before his passing.

Additionally, Heming Willis has been a vocal advocate for caregiver support, particularly following Bruce Willis’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

Furthermore, she is set to release her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path on September 9, aiming to provide resources for caregivers.