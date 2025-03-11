Meghan Markle ‘unsure’ about future with Netflix after epic fail

Meghan Markle is reportedly concerned about Prince Harry and her careers in television following their $100 million deal with Netflix.

According to a recent report, the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, feels uncertain about her TV career and her partnership with Netflix.

This comes amid mounting criticism from critics and royal experts alike on her latest cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s attempt to present a more authentic version of herself through the show was met with widespread negativity, the insider said, adding that it has left her feeling “frustrated.”

“Meghan now feels unsure about any sort of future in TV and with Netflix – for not only her, but Harry too,” the insider told the publication.

“This was her attempt to make the public see the real her – the her she wanted them to see for so long. But all the negativity has left her feeling very hurt and, frankly, a bit annoyed.

“She’s still hoping that the brand launch and her products are successful.”

Meanwhile, a TV insider revealed that the couple’s £100million deal to make shows with Netflix may not be renewed.

“Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing,” the source told The Sun. “The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.

“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.”