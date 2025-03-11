 
Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to gain weight: 'It bothers her'

Kylie Jenner dated men with slim but muscular built before Timothee Chalamet

Web Desk
March 11, 2025

Kylie Jenner is crazy about her beau Timothée Chalamet, but she’d like it much better if he puts on some muscle.

After Timothee revealed that he had to gain weight to play skinny music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, an insider claims Kylie is hoping the actor will gain more weight.

"Timothée's always been on the bony side but seems to have gotten even skinnier in recent times," a tipster told Radar Online.

"It's as though he's doing it to help his career, since the industry tends to pick actors with slender physiques and often asks them to shed weight for a part,” the source added.

"It's also how he's wired in terms of metabolism, but Kylie still thinks he'd look better with more definition. She's used to dating slight but muscular men," they explained.

The mole also claimed that the Dune star wants to be the “next Leonardo DiCaprio."

"Kylie's encouraging Timothée to eat more steaks and burgers but he's not going to do that. His friends know he leans toward a vegetarian diet and prefers vegan-friendly clothes," they shared.

The reality star isn’t happy with how skinny the actor looks when next to her.

The source said: “Kylie wants him to get some muscles because he's a rag doll in her arms and it bothers her!"

