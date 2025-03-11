Hollywood star shows support to Meghan Markle amid criticism on Netflix show

Meghan Markel was seen foraging in the Montecito sunshine for sweet peas as she updated her followers on her Sunday activities via an Instagram video.

She continued to show her 2.4 million followers a new lifestyle hack - repurposing an As Ever jam jars, which will soon be available for the public purchase, into a flower jar, with the duchess opting add a bunch she collected from her garden.

The 43-year-old revealed the final product next to her pet dog, who was snoozing in the sunshine, and added in the caption: 'A sweet pea Sunday. Happy weekend friends!

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana was prominent among those who Liked Meghan Markle's latest video.

The actress liked the Duchess of Sussex's post amid hate and criticism the wife of Prince Harry is receiving online since her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" arrived.

It appears that Zoe Saldana remains unbothered by criticism on Meghan and supports the Duchess in her endeavors.