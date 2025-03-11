Photo: Here’s what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik weighed in on his idea of finding love.

As fans will be aware, Gigi Hadid recently talked about his co-parenting relationship with Zayn Malik.

In a resurfaced confessional from May 2024, Zayn Malik got candid about life.

Speaking on an episode of the Zach Sang Show, the father of one began, "I think love comes in many different forms. “

He also explained, “In love with somebody is a whole different kind of complicated you know. There are so many variables that go into it.”

“You can never really pinpoint what is love," he noted and pondered over the complexities of love by stating that "there's way you can show love, you can express it and that's our human understanding of it.”

“But, what is love is an untangible thing. We can't hold it in our hands it's not something that exists," Zayn also mentioned.

"Perspective changes. Right the time you look back on it with new eyes and you're like well maybe I wasn't in love there but that's time, Is it love or is it life experience that we are going through, who knows?" he continued.

Before signing off, he maintained, “I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point."