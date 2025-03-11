'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination

Alexe Godin recently opened up about her elimination from Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor.

After the Women Tell All special episode on Monday, March 10, the 27-year-old reality TV star spoke to PEOPLE about why she felt she was at a “disadvantage” from the start.

Godin got the “first impression” rose and the first one-on-one date, but she said, “My journey felt like it ended there.”

She quipped, “I think it did play in a disadvantage because it's the first time meeting that person, and you're not going to trauma dump everything on the first [date], especially when you're sitting on the ground at the mall.”

The paediatric speech therapist went on to talk about her date with Ellis in episode two, where he closed the Beverly Centre mall in Los Angeles.

Notably, they rode motorised dogs, jumped on beds at a mattress store, made an ice cream sundae, and wore wedding clothes in a shopfront.

However, in the next few weeks, Alexe and Ellis never had another date alone, which stopped them from getting to know each other better.

Godin noted, “I feel like I maybe didn't share as much afterward because I was waiting for Hometowns to be the right time.”

She was sent home one week before the final four introduced the 31-year-old TV personality to their families.

Shedding light on this, Godin explained, “I’d like to say that it probably wouldn't have worked out regardless, just because maybe I wasn't what he was looking for and vice versa.”

“I wish that maybe—I don't want to say regret because I'm a big believer everything happens for a reason—but maybe I would've opened up a little bit more. But I think I wanted to have more time, maybe not in a ten-minute conversation, to open up a little bit more because I think it deserves that.”

“I think he had his mind set on the girls he was really interested in, and it wasn't me. So I'm glad I didn't share that part of myself because I'm a big oversharer, and I need to learn to keep some things for the right people,” Alexe Godin stated.

Before concluding, it is essential to note that The Bachelor streams every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.