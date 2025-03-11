Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death

In the wake of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths, Emma Heming - the wife of Bruce Willis - reflects on the role of caretakers.



Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared a message with the caption, “Caregivers need care too. Period. Full stop.”

“I do really believe that there is some learning in this story. It’s just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too and that they are vital," she said.

The model, who is a caretaker of the Die Hard star who had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, said that there is a “misconception” that caregivers don’t need any extra help and are very put-together people who have everything “figured out.”

“I don’t subscribe to that,” she added. “I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

Gene and Betsy were found dead at their New Mexico home on Feb 26th. He was 95.

