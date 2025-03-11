Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns

Billy Joel has postponed his highly anticipated UK shows until next year.

The legendary singer was set to perform two major concert in the UK this summer, which would have marked his first time playing in Edinburgh in 46 years and Liverpool in 45 years.

However, Joel's team has announced the postponment on the shows due to health concerns on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Joel recently underwent surgery and will need time for recovery and physical therapy.

A personal message shared by Joel read, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Moreover, the team stated, "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025," they further stated.