John Mulaney, Olivia Munn's son Malcolm stole show at parents' wedding

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s wedding was made extra special by their toddler son Malcolm

March 11, 2025

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s wedding was made extra heartwarming by their son Malcolm and a celebrity who officiated it.

Mulaney recently shared insight into their “very simple ceremony” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 12.

The comedian revealed that Munn’s The Newsroom costar Sam Waterston had once “said to Olivia if you ever get married, I’ll perform the ceremony.”

“He did? Why did he say that?,” Kimmel asked.

Mulaney replied: “I think it was chit chat. But you take people up on what they offer…”

The couple’s son Malcolm, who was two years old at the time, added his own touch of sweetness to the ceremony.

“He was a 2-year-old at our wedding in a little tuxedo and shorts,” Mulaney recalled. “And he didn’t ask at any point, ‘Oh, you two aren’t married yet?,’ which was nice and polite of him.”

“And he actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during it and announced it mid-vows,” the Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish star added. “Yeah, a very sweaty, little 2-year-old in a tuxedo just went, ‘I’m pooping.’”

“I like that he announced it while it was happening and not before or after that,” Kimmel quipped.

“Well, it’s really an in-the-moment kind of declaration,” Mulaney joked back.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in 2024. They share son Malcolm, three, and daughter Méi June, who was born in September, 2024.

